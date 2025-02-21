No formal acquisition for F-35 aircraft as yet: India

16:20





US President Donald Trump last week announced he will offer the F-35, considered the world's most advanced fighter jet, to India. The big announcement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Trump during his whirlwind US visit.





But amidst the buzz around the announcement, Elon Musk's old comment is gaining traction on the internet, where he criticised the fighter jet, calling it "the worst military value for money in history".





In a post on November 24, 2024, Musk remarked on a video showcasing a fleet of small drones, stating, "Meanwhile, some are still building manned fighter jets like the F-35."

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on the F-35 controversy: "The India-US joint statement mentions that the US side is reviewing its policy on releasing fifth-generation fighter aircrafts to India. President Trump had also made a reference during the press conference to F-35 aircraft. No formal acquisition process for a fifth-generation fighter has been initiated as yet at our end."