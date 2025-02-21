NEP not imposing Hindi in Tamil Nadu: Govt to Stalin

12:46





Addressing a press conference, Pradhan emphasized that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is not imposing any language on a state.





"One point I want to re-emphasize is that the NEP is not recommending imposition of any language on the respective students of a state. That means, in no way the NEP is recommending imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu," Dharmendra Pradhan asserted.





"Through social media, I came to know that Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has written a letter to PM Narendra Modi. He has not written the letter in good spirit. He has mentioned few imaginary concerns through that letter and his letter is full of political motivation and looking into his own political convenience, he has written that letter," Pradhan said.





He emphasized that the primary essence of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is to bring global standards to education, and simultaneously, it has to be rooted in India.





"It has to promote linguistic and cultural heritage from states like Tamil Nadu. The Government of India is conducting all the entrance examinations in all major 13 languages and one among them is Tamil also," he said.





The Union Education Minister stressed further that Prime Minister Modi's government is committed to glorifying Tamil Nadu's language and heritage. "PM Modi announced India's first Thiruvallur cultural centre in Singapore to promote Tamil thoughts globally. This is our commitment. Since 1968, successive governments have implemented a language formula in the education sector. By not implementing NEP 2020, we are depriving students, teachers and parents of the global opportunity. Education should not be politicized. Even many non-BJP states are implementing the NEP. They are taking all the cooperation from the Centre," Dharmendra Pradhan said.





"Tamil Nadu is losing Rs 5000 crore by not implementing PM Shri schools which is focused on scientific education, teaching methods in Tamil language because NEP is being emphasized to teaching in mother tongue up to class eighth," he added. Pradhan also appealed to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin that the Centre is committed to developing all parts of the country. -- ANI

