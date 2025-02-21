HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Madonna slams Trump for calling himself 'king'

Fri, 21 February 2025
Legend and singer Madonna posts this on US President Donald Trump calling himself 'king'."I thought this country was built by Europeans, escaping living under the rule of a King, to establish a New World governed by the people. Currently we have a president who calls Himself. Our King If this is a joke, I'm not laughing," she wrote. 

Trump declared victory over New York's controversial congestion pricing plan on Wednesday, celebrating the federal government's move to block the additional tolls and likening himself to royalty in a social media post. 

"CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!' Trump wrote.

