Kash Patel becomes FBI chief

Fri, 21 February 2025
08:29
image
Dan Scavino, Assistant to the President and White House Deputy Chief of Staff on Thursday said that United States President Donald Trump has officially signed the commission to confirm Kash Patel as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Scavino further said that President Trump signed Patel's commission in a ceremony at the Oval Office.

Sharing a post on X, Dan Scavino, Assistant to the President and White House Deputy Chief of Staff, wrote, 'Moments ago in the Oval Office. Congratulations to the Ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kash Patel.'

He added, 'President Trump has officially signed the commission. Follow Kash on his new X account: @FBIDirectorKash.The White House welcomed the confirmation of Kash Patel as the new FBI Director, describing it as an important step in executing President Donald Trump's agenda to restore integrity and uphold the rule of law.'

The White House further emphasised that the FBI will now refocus on its core mission of enforcing justice fairly and without bias.

Sharing a post on X, the White House wrote, '@FBIDirectorKash Patel's confirmation as FBI Director is a crucial step in executing President Trump's agenda to restore integrity and uphold the rule of law.'

'The FBI will serve the American people and refocus on its core mission: enforcing justice fairly and without bias,' the post added.

Following his confirmation by the Senate on Thursday as director of the FBI, Patel, an ally of President Trump, expressed his gratitude and vowed to rebuild the agency into one that is 'transparent, accountable, and committed to justice'.

Patel thanked President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi for their support and emphasised his commitment to restoring public trust in the FBI.

While the nomination faced opposition from Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, Patel received backing from the rest of the Republican Party, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who had previously opposed other Trump nominees, according to NBC News.

The confirmation passed with a narrow 51-49 vote, as all Senate Democrats voted against him.  -- ANI

