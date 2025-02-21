India's Got Latent case: Cyber cell summons Rakhi Sawant

13:36





Along with her, YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani, who were a part of the controversial episode of the show that triggered a row, have also been asked to record their statements. Yashasvi Yadav, IG, Maharashtra Cyber Cell, told ANI that a summons has been sent to Rakhi and she has been asked to appear before the officials on February 27 to record her statement.





On February 24, Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia were summoned to record their statements. Samay Raina has asked for time till March 17, which Maharashtra Cyber refused to give, according to Yashasvi Yadav, IG, Maharashtra Cyber.





On February 20, the Maharashtra Cyber Department confirmed that a second summons will be issued to YouTuber Samay Raina in connection with remarks made on 'India's Got Latent' .





Raina had failed to appear for a scheduled statement recording session on February 18. The Maharashtra Cyber Department issued a statement confirming that the summons will be sent to Raina in order to ensure his presence for the recording of his statement. -- PTI

