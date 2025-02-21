HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India's Got Latent case: Cyber cell summons Rakhi Sawant

Fri, 21 February 2025
Share:
13:36
image
Maharashtra Cyber Cell has sent summons to actor Rakhi Sawant, who appeared in a couple of episodes of 'India's Got Latent' to record her statement on February 27. 

Along with her, YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani, who were a part of the controversial episode of the show that triggered a row, have also been asked to record their statements. Yashasvi Yadav, IG, Maharashtra Cyber Cell, told ANI that a summons has been sent to Rakhi and she has been asked to appear before the officials on February 27 to record her statement. 

On February 24, Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia were summoned to record their statements. Samay Raina has asked for time till March 17, which Maharashtra Cyber refused to give, according to Yashasvi Yadav, IG, Maharashtra Cyber. 

On February 20, the Maharashtra Cyber Department confirmed that a second summons will be issued to YouTuber Samay Raina in connection with remarks made on 'India's Got Latent' . 

Raina had failed to appear for a scheduled statement recording session on February 18. The Maharashtra Cyber Department issued a statement confirming that the summons will be sent to Raina in order to ensure his presence for the recording of his statement. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NEP not imposing Hindi in Tamil Nadu: Govt to Stalin
LIVE! NEP not imposing Hindi in Tamil Nadu: Govt to Stalin

'Kickbacks': Trump on aid for India's voter turnout
'Kickbacks': Trump on aid for India's voter turnout

After United States President Donald Trump again raised the issue of alleged US funding of $21 million for voter turnout in India and 'kickbacks', the Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged that the money was used to sustain 'deep state...

'Slim, fair' messages to unknown woman obscenity: Court
'Slim, fair' messages to unknown woman obscenity: Court

A Mumbai sessions court has ruled that sending messages like "you are slim, look very smart and fair, I like you" to an unknown woman at night amounts to obscenity. The court upheld the conviction of a man booked for sending obscene...

Trump aide greets Kash Patel in 'Bollywood' style
Trump aide greets Kash Patel in 'Bollywood' style

United States President Donald Trump took a leaf out of Bollywood to congratulate Indian-origin Kash Patel after his confirmation as Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The American Awarded A Padma Shri
The American Awarded A Padma Shri

Sally Holkar left America and made India her home nearly 60 years ago.She went on a mission to revive a dying craft and changed the lives of rural weavers.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD