Hamas stages macabre ceremony to release bodies of four Israeli hostages

Fri, 21 February 2025
11:41
Israelis mourn the four dead hostages returned by Hamas
Hamas on Thursday put on a macabre handover ceremony in central Gaza to return the bodies of four Israeli hostages taken on October 7, 2023.

It was the first time the militant group has released the remains of dead hostages since its attack on Israel, and marked a somber turn for a country more used to elation when former captives returned home alive.

Among those released were said to be the bodies of Shiri Bibas, who was aged 32 when she and her sons Ariel, 4, and Kfir, 9 months, were abducted from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz, southern Israel by Hamas-led militants more than 16 months ago. The two boys have become the most recognizable victims of the October 7 terror attacks.

-- CNN

Read the full report here. 

LIVE! 'Slim, fair' messages to unknown woman obscenity: Court
'Kickbacks': Trump on aid for India's voter turnout
After United States President Donald Trump again raised the issue of alleged US funding of $21 million for voter turnout in India and 'kickbacks', the Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged that the money was used to sustain 'deep state...

2 held in Buldhana for threatening to bomb Shinde's car
Mumbai police have apprehended two persons from Maharashtra's Buldhana district in connection with emails threatening to blow up Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's car, officials said on Friday.

Kash Patel becomes first Indian-American to lead FBI
Dan Scavino, Assistant to the President and White House Deputy Chief of Staff on Thursday said that United States President Donald Trump has officially signed the commission to confirm Kash Patel as the ninth Director of the Federal...

The American Awarded A Padma Shri
Sally Holkar left America and made India her home nearly 60 years ago.She went on a mission to revive a dying craft and changed the lives of rural weavers.

