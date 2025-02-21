HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Freshers, Looking For Jobs? There's Good News For You!

Fri, 21 February 2025
Around three out of four Indian companies intend to recruit fresh graduates in the first half of 2025, according to TeamLease EdTech's Career Outlook Report H1 2025, released on Thursday.

The report highlighted that the hiring intent for freshers is 74 per cent, up 2 per cent from July-December 2024. The overall intent to hire across experience brackets is 79 per cent.

As leading IT firms ramp up hiring to meet increased project demands, the industry is poised to witness a surge in fresher hiring, with over 150,000 entry-level roles projected, according to the report. Also, roles in AI, machine learning, data analytics, and cloud technologies are expected to grow by 30 to 35 per cent in the current financial year, driven by accelerated investments in AI and emerging technologies.

The report is based on a survey of 649 employers across India. 

-- Udisha Srivastav/Business Standard

