Deeply troubling: India on Trump's $21mn kickback remark

"Relevant departments and agencies are looking into this matter. It would be premature to make a public comment at this stage, so relevant authorities are looking into, and hopefully we can come up with an update on that subsequently."







Can you imagine all that money going to India. I wonder what they think when they get it. It's a kickback scheme. It's not like they spend it. They kick it back to the people that I would say in many cases, Trump said during the address televised by NBC News. This refers to US President Donald Trump's remark while addressing the Republican Governors Association meeting in Washington DC. He said, "$21 million for voter turnout in India. Why are we caring about India turnout? We got enough problems. We want our own turnout."

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal: "We have seen information that has been put out by the US administration regarding certain USA activities and funding. These are obviously very deeply troubling. This has led to concerns about foreign interference in India's internal affairs.