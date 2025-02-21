HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Cleaning the Yamuna in Delhi has begun: BJP

Fri, 21 February 2025
Share:
10:50
image
BJP leader Mohan Singh Bisht on Friday asserted that the newly formed BJP government in Delhi will fulfil its poll promises, emphasizing that various welfare and developmental initiatives will be launched in the coming days.

Speaking on the state's development plans, Bisht said, "A new initiative of Delhi's development will begin in the coming days... She (AAP leader Atishi) is a former (CM), not the incumbent... It may take some time, but whatever we have promised in the Manifesto will be fulfilled for sure."Addressing concerns over pollution in the Yamuna River, the BJP leader highlighted ongoing cleanup efforts. 

"The work (to clean the Yamuna River) has already begun. She (Congress leader Alka Lamba) should visit the Yamuna River and see that machines have been set up there... We will not let Yamuna remain filthy now that the BJP government has arrived," he stated.

On the speculation regarding his potential appointment as Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, Bisht responded, "I don't know... The party has not told me anything officially."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Rekha Gupta, who took oath as Delhi Chief Minister earlier on Thursday, chaired the first meeting of her cabinet hours later and announced two key decisions - to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme with Rs 5 lakh top-up and table the 14 pending CAG reports in the first sitting of Assembly. -- ANI

