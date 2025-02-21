HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Centre tightens wheat stock amid price pressures

Fri, 21 February 2025
Share:
08:33
image
Sanjeeb Mukherjee/Business Standard
 
The central government on Thursday, February 20, 2025, further tightened the stock holding limits on wheat as prices showed little signs of ebbing despite increased liquidation of inventories.

According to the new limits, which will be in force till March 31, 2025, a trader or wholesaler can now hold just 250 tonnes of wheat at any given point of time while the same till now was 1,000 tonnes, while a retailer can hold up to 4 tonnes of wheat in each retail outlet which earlier was 5 tonnes.

The tightening has been done under the powers given to the central government under the Essential Commodities Act.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called a high-level meeting of senior officials on Friday to discuss whether red chillies can be purchased under the Centres Market Intervention Scheme (MIS). The meeting will also discuss an export strategy for red chillies.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandra Babu Naidu calling upon Chouhan to discuss the plight of red chilli farmers of the state. Red chilli prices have dropped sharply due to excess production.

Chouhan, according to an official statement, is believed to have told the chief minister that the Centres MIS for perishables sets in when prices fall 10 per cent below the previous year.

To which Naidu is believed to have told that the price fall this year is much more than 10 per cent in red chillies.

Andhra Pradesh is the country's largest red chilli producing state with Guntur being the hub of the trade.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kash Patel becomes FBI chief
LIVE! Kash Patel becomes FBI chief

Delhi cabinet okays Ayushman scheme, to table CAG reports
Delhi cabinet okays Ayushman scheme, to table CAG reports

The newly-formed Delhi Cabinet in its first meeting approved the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in the national capital. The cabinet also decided to present 14 pending CAG reports in the first session of...

Trump says World War 3 is not far away
Trump says World War 3 is not far away

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday, while speaking at FII Priority Summit in Miami, warned that 'World War III is not far away' but claimed that his leadership would prevent it from happening.

Sangam water as pure as alkaline: UP quotes scientist
Sangam water as pure as alkaline: UP quotes scientist

The Uttar Pradesh government, citing a scientist, has asserted that Ganga water at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj is as pure as "alkaline water", debunking concerns raised by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) about water...

From Injury To Glory! Shami's Dream Run
From Injury To Glory! Shami's Dream Run

Surpassed Zaheer Khan to become India's highest wicket-taker in ICC ODI tournaments with 60 scalps, including 55 in World Cups.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD