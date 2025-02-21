HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Butcher kills Nigerian on drugs suspicion; no drugs found

Fri, 21 February 2025
11:01
File pic. There have been multiple reports of racism against Nigerians in India
A 40-year-old Nigerian national was beaten to death following a quarrel with another man who suspected him of being a drug peddler, police said on Friday. 

The incident occurred on Wednesday in Bellahalli which falls under the jurisdiction of Bhagaluru police station limits, they said. The accused, identified Yasin Khan, who works at a chicken stall, has been arrested in connection with the incidet, police said. 

 According to the police, Adiyako Masaliyo came to a local chicken shop along with his associate and allegedly behaved suspiciously. Suspecting that he is a drug peddler who had come there to keep drugs and share the location with buyers to pick it up from there, Khan along with a few locals started questioning him which led to a quarrel. 

Following the heated argument, the Nigerian man allegedly assaulted Khan and also grabbed a knife from a nearby chicken shop and threatened to stab him, a senior police officer said. \

Meanwhile, Khan attacked the Nigerian man with a wooden reaper on his head. The victim suffered severe head injuries and collapsed, he said. During investigation, police did not recover any drugs or suspicious items from the Nigerian national and on checking crime records, no previous case was found registered against him, he added. -- PTI

