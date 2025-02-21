BT-KPMG Survey of India's Best Banks is in...

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
The BT-KPMG Survey of India's Best Banks & NBFCs 2023-24 has recognized top financial institutions excelling in innovation, resilience, and customer focus. Dinesh Kumar Khara, former SBI Chairman, received the Lifetime Achievement Award for tripling SBI's profits and driving digital transformation. 

ICICI Bank won Bank of the Year & Best Large Bank for its "One Bank, One Team' strategy, while Bajaj Finance secured Best NBFC for its digital transformation and loan portfolio growth. Bank of Maharashtra was named Best Mid-Sized Bank, with JP Morgan leading as Best Foreign Bank. SBI was awarded Best Bank in Innovation for its DigiGOV platform, which processed over 43,000 crore in transactions. 

Axis Bank and Mahindra Finance won in Talent & Workforce categories for their leadership in employee development, while MobiKwik and Oxyzo (Offbusiness) led in Fintech (Payments & Lending) for their innovation and market impact. 

Karur Vysya Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank were named Best Small & Small Finance Banks, respectively, with Aditya Birla Capital and Jocata recognized for excellence in NBFC Innovation and Value-Added Services.

The survey, conducted over six months, evaluated 52 banks based on growth, size, and strength across 38 financial parameters. Featuring 200+ industry leaders, the event celebrated India's most resilient and future-ready financial institutions.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NEP not imposing Hindi in Tamil Nadu: Govt to Stalin

'Kickbacks': Trump on aid for India's voter turnout

After United States President Donald Trump again raised the issue of alleged US funding of $21 million for voter turnout in India and 'kickbacks', the Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged that the money was used to sustain 'deep state...

'Slim, fair' messages to unknown woman obscenity: Court

A Mumbai sessions court has ruled that sending messages like "you are slim, look very smart and fair, I like you" to an unknown woman at night amounts to obscenity. The court upheld the conviction of a man booked for sending obscene...

Trump aide greets Kash Patel in 'Bollywood' style

United States President Donald Trump took a leaf out of Bollywood to congratulate Indian-origin Kash Patel after his confirmation as Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The American Awarded A Padma Shri

Sally Holkar left America and made India her home nearly 60 years ago.She went on a mission to revive a dying craft and changed the lives of rural weavers.

