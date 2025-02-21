BT-KPMG Survey of India's Best Banks is in...

12:19





ICICI Bank won Bank of the Year & Best Large Bank for its "One Bank, One Team' strategy, while Bajaj Finance secured Best NBFC for its digital transformation and loan portfolio growth. Bank of Maharashtra was named Best Mid-Sized Bank, with JP Morgan leading as Best Foreign Bank. SBI was awarded Best Bank in Innovation for its DigiGOV platform, which processed over 43,000 crore in transactions.





Axis Bank and Mahindra Finance won in Talent & Workforce categories for their leadership in employee development, while MobiKwik and Oxyzo (Offbusiness) led in Fintech (Payments & Lending) for their innovation and market impact.





Karur Vysya Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank were named Best Small & Small Finance Banks, respectively, with Aditya Birla Capital and Jocata recognized for excellence in NBFC Innovation and Value-Added Services.





The survey, conducted over six months, evaluated 52 banks based on growth, size, and strength across 38 financial parameters. Featuring 200+ industry leaders, the event celebrated India's most resilient and future-ready financial institutions.

The BT-KPMG Survey of India's Best Banks & NBFCs 2023-24 has recognized top financial institutions excelling in innovation, resilience, and customer focus. Dinesh Kumar Khara, former SBI Chairman, received the Lifetime Achievement Award for tripling SBI's profits and driving digital transformation.