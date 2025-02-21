HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bengal: 20 barred from Class 10 exams for carrying mobiles to exam halls

Fri, 21 February 2025
Share:
17:58
File image
File image
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Friday said it has barred a total of 20 candidates from writing papers for carrying mobile phones to exam halls in various districts in the ongoing class 10 examinations. 

The Board has announced much before the exams began on February 10 that entering examination centres with mobile phones or any electronic communication devices is not allowed. 

Altogether 20 candidates were banned from writing the papers in this year's Madhyamik (secondary) Examinations after mobiles were found in their possession before exams began at centres, Board President Ramanuj Ganguly told PTI. 

Those centres were located in districts such as South 24 Parganas, Uttar Dinajpur, Coochbehar, Alipurduar and Bankura. 

On the last day of the exam on Thursday, three such students were not allowed to write their papers, Ganguly said. 

Except for one or two key persons entrusted with running the exams at a centre, everyone else has to deposit their mobile phones or other electronic devices at the entrance of the venue. 

It was announced earlier that any student found hiding a phone will be disqualified, he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Class 10 student shot dead by classmate in Bihar
LIVE! Class 10 student shot dead by classmate in Bihar

New FBI chief Kash Patel traces his roots to Guj village
New FBI chief Kash Patel traces his roots to Guj village

Kash Patel, the first Indian-American to head the FBI, has traced his roots to Bhadran village in Gujarat's Anand district. Patel's family migrated to Uganda 70 to 80 years ago, before selling their ancestral houses and moving to foreign...

Historic! Kerala enter first-ever Ranji Trophy final
Historic! Kerala enter first-ever Ranji Trophy final

A resilient Kerala sealed their maiden Ranji Trophy final by taking a dramatic two-run first-innings lead over Gujarat, 68 years after making their debut.

Rakhi Sawant summoned in 'India's Got Latent' case
Rakhi Sawant summoned in 'India's Got Latent' case

Maharashtra Cyber, which is probing the case tied to the YouTube show 'India's Got Latent', has summoned actor Rakhi Sawant to record her statement, officials said on Friday.

'BJP Never Takes Any Election Lightly'
'BJP Never Takes Any Election Lightly'

'They contest to ensure they win the election.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD