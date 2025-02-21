Actor Srusti Dange walks out of Prabhu Deva's concert

00:52

Tamil actor Srushti Dange/Image courtesy X





In a strongly worded note, Dange stated that she was left with no choice but to withdraw from the event.





"To all my amazing supporters who were expecting to see me at the Prabhu Deva concert, I am deeply saddened to share that I have decided to walk out of the show. This decision is not directed at Prabhu Deva sir in any way--I have been a huge fan of him and always will be. However, I cannot stand for discrimination and bias," she wrote.





Dange, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, shared that she was denied her rights and added that despite spending years in the industry, she still "had to fight" for what she deserved.





"It truly hurts that even after being in the industry for so many years, you still have to fight for what you rightfully deserve. False promises and unfulfilled commitments are disappointing, and these were the major reasons behind my decision," she added. -- ANI

