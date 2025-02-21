HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

27 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants arrested in Mumbai

Fri, 21 February 2025
Share:
22:39
image
The Mumbai police in a special drive has arrested 27 Bangladeshi nationals who were staying illegally in India, an official said on Friday. 

The drive was conducted across the city on Thursday, he said. 

The arrested persons had entered India illegally and could not produce any valid documents, the official said. 

All of them were booked under the Foreigners Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said. 

As many as 353 illegal Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested by the city police in the last few weeks, and the drive will continue, the official said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rlys asks X to remove gory videos of Delhi stampede
LIVE! Rlys asks X to remove gory videos of Delhi stampede

I have pulled down govts...: Shinde's veiled threat
I have pulled down govts...: Shinde's veiled threat

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, amid reports of growing discord with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has issued a warning, stating, "Don't take me lightly." Shinde's remarks come amidst a series of events suggesting...

India, Pak hold flag meeting after firings across LoC
India, Pak hold flag meeting after firings across LoC

India and Pakistan on Friday held a flag meeting along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district in an effort to ease tension after several recent incidents of cross-border firing and an IED attack, official...

Wikipedia editors booked for content on Sambhaji Maharaj
Wikipedia editors booked for content on Sambhaji Maharaj

Maharashtra Cyber has registered a case against at least four editors of Wikipedia for not taking down 'objectionable' content on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj from the open source encyclopedia, officials said on Friday.

India Vs Pakistan: A Rivalry in Numbers
India Vs Pakistan: A Rivalry in Numbers

Fascinating numbers from the India-Pakistan iconic cricket rivalry.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD