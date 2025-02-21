27 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants arrested in Mumbai

22:39





The drive was conducted across the city on Thursday, he said.





The arrested persons had entered India illegally and could not produce any valid documents, the official said.





All of them were booked under the Foreigners Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.





As many as 353 illegal Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested by the city police in the last few weeks, and the drive will continue, the official said. -- PTI

