00:43

File image





The arrests were made in Moirang Kiyam Leikai area, a statement issued by the police said.





A total of 27 cartridges, three walkie-talkie sets, camouflage uniforms and other tactical accessories were also seized, it said.





The arrested persons were taken to Imphal for further investigation. -- PTI

Thirteen militants belonging to the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) outfit were nabbed in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Thursday, the police said.