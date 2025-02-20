Will Rekha Gupta stay in 'Sheesh Mahal'? She says...

10:07





In mounting trouble for former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Central Vigilance Commission has asked the Central Public Works Department to conduct an inquiry into allegations of irregularities in the construction and renovation of 6, Flagstaff Road, the official residence occupied by the AAP Convenor during his tenure in office.





The BJP refers to the Civil Lines bungalow as 'Sheesh Mahal' and both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah frequently raised the issue in the recent Delhi Assembly election campaign following which the BJP is set to form the government after 27 years. The bungalow was allotted to Kejriwal in 2015 and is owned by the Delhi government's Public Works Department.

Where will Delhi CM designate Rekha Gupta stay? On being asked if she will stay at the 'Sheesh Mahal' after the oath ceremony, Gupta says, "Nahi, Nahi..."