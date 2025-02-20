HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Will Rekha Gupta stay in 'Sheesh Mahal'? She says...

Thu, 20 February 2025
Share:
10:07
image
Where will Delhi CM designate Rekha Gupta stay? On being asked if she will stay at the 'Sheesh Mahal' after the oath ceremony, Gupta says, "Nahi, Nahi..."

In mounting trouble for former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Central Vigilance Commission has asked the Central Public Works Department to conduct an inquiry into allegations of irregularities in the construction and renovation of 6, Flagstaff Road, the official residence occupied by the AAP Convenor during his tenure in office.

The BJP refers to the Civil Lines bungalow as 'Sheesh Mahal' and both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah frequently raised the issue in the recent Delhi Assembly election campaign following which the BJP is set to form the government after 27 years. The bungalow was allotted to Kejriwal in 2015 and is owned by the Delhi government's Public Works Department.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Will Rekha Gupta stay in 'Sheesh Mahal'? She says...
LIVE! Will Rekha Gupta stay in 'Sheesh Mahal'? She says...

Rekha Gupta, Only Lady CM In 20 NDA Ruled States/UTs
Rekha Gupta, Only Lady CM In 20 NDA Ruled States/UTs

Rekha Gupta had the support of the RSS, which actively participated in the Delhi assembly poll campaign to help the BJP win.

Rekha Gupta oath: Who are the 6 cabinet ministers?
Rekha Gupta oath: Who are the 6 cabinet ministers?

The new Delhi government has appointed six cabinet ministers, including Parvesh Verma, who defeated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the recent assembly polls. The ministers, all BJP MLAs, will be administered the oath of office on...

Did US meddle in India's elections? Trump drops big hint
Did US meddle in India's elections? Trump drops big hint

Trump further pointed out India's strong economic position and high tariffs on US goods, stating, "They got a lot of money. They're one of the highest taxing countries in the world in terms of us. We can hardly get in there because their...

'Seems like a miracle': Rekha Gupta's family rejoices
'Seems like a miracle': Rekha Gupta's family rejoices

Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta and her Council of Ministers will take oath at the Ramlila Maidan on Thursday afternoon in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a return of the BJP in Delhi after 26 years.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD