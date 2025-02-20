HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Will Parvesh Verma be Delhi Dy CM? He says...

Thu, 20 February 2025
Share:
12:53
image
BJP leader and New Delhi MLA Parvesh Verma on Thursday said he is a very disciplined worker of the party and will fulfill the responsibility entrusted to him. Verma said the Delhiites have supported the BJP and given a mandate of 48 seats. 

"I think that we have a huge responsibility towards Delhi. People of Delhi have given us love and blessings. After over 26 years, the BJP is forming the government here. I especially thank our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The citizens of Delhi are confident that under his leadership, we will make it the most beautiful capital in the world," he said. 

Verma thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda, saying Delhi got good guidance under their leadership. "Today is a very important day. We will fulfill our promise which we have made about "viksit Delhi". We will fulfill all the promises which we have made in our manifesto," he said. 

Verma also congratulated all party workers and said that their hard work paid off. When asked whether he is going to be the deputy chief minister, Verma said, "I have been saying this for long that I am a very disciplined worker of the BJP and will remain in the BJP till my last breath. The BJP made my father chief minister of Delhi and Union Minister and he also kept serving for the party till his last breath. I will fulfill the responsibility that has been given to me." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Will Parvesh Verma be Delhi Dy CM? He says...
LIVE! Will Parvesh Verma be Delhi Dy CM? He says...

Rekha Gupta sworn in as Delhi CM with PM, allies on stage
Rekha Gupta sworn in as Delhi CM with PM, allies on stage

Gupta is Delhi's fourth woman chief minister. The 50-year-old MLA from Shalimar Bagh is also the only woman in the NDA team of chief ministers.

Yamuna to pollution: Challenges await for new Delhi govt
Yamuna to pollution: Challenges await for new Delhi govt

While the BJP has assured voters that these benefits will not be discontinued, AAP leaders have questioned the party's long-term commitment.

'Gujaratis Know Hinduism Equals BJP'
'Gujaratis Know Hinduism Equals BJP'

'The people of Gujarat are more religious than people of other states, this gives the BJP an advantage.'

Passenger booked for joking about bomb in luggage
Passenger booked for joking about bomb in luggage

The security officer inquired about the weight of Rasheed's luggage after he completed boarding procedures for a flight from Kochi to Kuala Lumpur. In response, Rasheed remarked that it was a bomb, prompting officials to take immediate...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD