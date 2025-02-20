What will Khara Insurance Committee Focus On?

14:12





The finance ministry has proposed to amend various provisions of the Act, including raising foreign direct investment (FDI) in the insurance sector to 100 per cent, reduction in paid-up capital, and provision for composite licence, among others.





The other members of the panel are: N Kannan, former CEO ICICI Prudential Life Insurance; Saurabh Sinha, former executive director, RBI; Girish Radhakrishnan, former CMD, United India Insurance; Alok Mishra MD & CEO. Micro Finance Institutions Network; Rakesh Joshi, former member, Irdai; and L Vishwanathan, a legal expert.





Highly placed sources in the insurance sector clarified that the panel will not propose any further amendment and the mandate is to work on only those proposed.





Once amended, the Insurance Act will have a lot of enabling provisions, for example, pertaining to 100 per cent FDI, penetration, and entry of new players.





The mandate of the committee is to set boundaries. The committee will see how those provisions can be enabled through regulations and circulars, said a source.





