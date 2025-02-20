We feel as if all of us are CM: Delhi BJP women

09:57





A Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha worker says, "I can't express it in words. There is great enthusiasm. We have gathered here to witness historic moments. A woman has come before us as the Chief Minister. She is wonderful, we know her very well. I am confident that she will push forward Delhi as well as women."





Delhi Chief Minister-Designate Rekha Gupta on Wednesday expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party leadership and the people of Delhi for the responsibility bestowed on her and said every moment of her life will spent in fulfilling it.





Rekha Gupta told ANI in an exclusive interview that her getting responsibility as Chief Minister is also a moment of honour for women of the country, who constitute about half the country's population.

Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha president Richa Pandey Mishra says, "We feel as if all of us are CM. PM Modi has given this gift to all the women in Delhi. He has shown gender equality here."