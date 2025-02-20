HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

We feel as if all of us are CM: Delhi BJP women

Thu, 20 February 2025
Share:
09:57
image
Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha president Richa Pandey Mishra says, "We feel as if all of us are CM. PM Modi has given this gift to all the women in Delhi. He has shown gender equality here."  

A Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha worker says, "I can't express it in words. There is great enthusiasm. We have gathered here to witness historic moments. A woman has come before us as the Chief Minister. She is wonderful, we know her very well. I am confident that she will push forward Delhi as well as women."

Delhi Chief Minister-Designate Rekha Gupta on Wednesday expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party leadership and the people of Delhi for the responsibility bestowed on her and said every moment of her life will spent in fulfilling it.

Rekha Gupta told ANI in an exclusive interview that her getting responsibility as Chief Minister is also a moment of honour for women of the country, who constitute about half the country's population.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Will Rekha Gupta stay in 'Sheesh Mahal'? She says...
LIVE! Will Rekha Gupta stay in 'Sheesh Mahal'? She says...

Rekha Gupta, Only Lady CM In 20 NDA Ruled States/UTs
Rekha Gupta, Only Lady CM In 20 NDA Ruled States/UTs

Rekha Gupta had the support of the RSS, which actively participated in the Delhi assembly poll campaign to help the BJP win.

Rekha Gupta oath: Who are the 6 cabinet ministers?
Rekha Gupta oath: Who are the 6 cabinet ministers?

The new Delhi government has appointed six cabinet ministers, including Parvesh Verma, who defeated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the recent assembly polls. The ministers, all BJP MLAs, will be administered the oath of office on...

Did US meddle in India's elections? Trump drops big hint
Did US meddle in India's elections? Trump drops big hint

Trump further pointed out India's strong economic position and high tariffs on US goods, stating, "They got a lot of money. They're one of the highest taxing countries in the world in terms of us. We can hardly get in there because their...

'Seems like a miracle': Rekha Gupta's family rejoices
'Seems like a miracle': Rekha Gupta's family rejoices

Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta and her Council of Ministers will take oath at the Ramlila Maidan on Thursday afternoon in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a return of the BJP in Delhi after 26 years.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD