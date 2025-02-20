HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
US Tariff Hike May Hit India's GDP Growth: Goldman Sachs

Thu, 20 February 2025
10:01
Trump has told Modi that India will face reciprocal tariffs
The increase in average effective tariff rate imposed by the United States on Indian exports could potentially impact India's GDP growth by 0.1 to 0.3 percentage points, according to Goldman Sachs report on Wednesday.

This forecast considers various scenarios, including the US government's planned reciprocal tariffs in early April and the price elasticity of US demand for Indian exports.

A potential GDP growth impact can be higher -- 0.1-0.6 percentage point -- in the case of the US imposing additional tariffs on all countries. This is because India's domestic activity exposure to US final demand will be roughly twice as high -- about 0.4 per cent of GDP -- given the exposure to America through exports to other countries, Goldman Sachs said in the report.

Under the latest 'Fair and Reciprocal Plan', the US government is working on a reciprocal plan to match other countries' tariffs, taxes and non-tariff barriers.

According to the report, there are three ways in which India can get impacted by reciprocal tariffs -- country-level, product-level and reciprocity, including non-tariff barriers.

Implementing country-level reciprocity would be the most straightforward approach, involving increased tariffs on all US imports from India. Notably, India generally imposes higher effective tariff rates on US imports compared to the rates the US charges on Indian imports. 

India's effective tariff rate on US imports stands at 9.4 per cent, while the US charges an effective tariff rate of 2.9 per cent on Indian imports. This creates a significant tariff differential of 6.5 percentage points. 

-- Shreya Nandi/Business Standard

