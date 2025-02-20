US Senate okays Indian-origin Kash Patel as FBI chief

23:28

Indian-origin Kash Patel/Reuters/ANI Photo





Patel secured the confirmation with a 51/47 vote, as per C-Span. This came despite opposition from the Democrats, who warned that Patel, a staunch Republican, could use the agency to target the president's perceived political enemies, as reported by CBS News.





FBI directors serve 10-year terms but can be removed by the president. Chris Wray, appointed in 2017, resigned at the end of former US President Joe Biden's term after President Donald Trump pledged to fire him, CBS News reported.





On Tuesday, Patel cleared a key procedural vote in the Senate with strong Republican backing, as reported by The New York Post.





The Senate voted 48-45 along party lines to advance the nomination, triggering a 30-hour debate before Patel would have received final approval on Thursday, The New York Post reported, citing sources.





During the Senate confirmation hearings on January 30, while referring to the January 6 Capitol Riots, reiterated his firm stance against violence, emphasizing that such actions must never be tolerated.





He stated that anyone who engages in violence against law enforcement should be investigated, prosecuted, and imprisoned. -- ANI

The US Senate has approved Indian-origin Kash Patel's nomination as the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation), as per C-Span.