14:28













A poster at Shivaji Park, Dadar in Mumbai, urges the cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray to join hands. The poster in Marathi says, 'Politics in Maharashtra have become dirty. The Marathi manoos is in a quandary. Raj and Uddhav at least come together now, the Marathi manoos is waiting for you." The poster is from the 'Marathi Sena'