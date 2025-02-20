HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Surrender looted weapons within 7 days: Manipur Guv

Thu, 20 February 2025
17:56
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has urged the people of the strife-torn state to voluntarily surrender looted and illegally held weapons within seven days, assuring no punitive action would be initiated against those giving up arms during this period.

However, Bhalla asserted that 'strict action' would be taken after the expiry of the seven days.

"People of Manipur, both in the valley and hills, have suffered immense hardship for the last over 20 months due to a series of unfortunate incidents affecting peace and communal harmony," he said in an appeal issued on Thursday.

He said all communities in the state must come forward to ensure cessation of hostilities and maintenance of peace and order in the society so that people can return to their normal day-to-day activities.

"It is in this regard that I sincerely request the people of all communities, particularly the youths in the valley and hills, to voluntarily come forward and surrender looted and illegally held weapons and ammunition to the nearest police station/outpost/security forces camp within next seven days, effective from today," he said.

The Governor said this single act of returning weapons can be a powerful gesture towards ensuring peace.

"I want to assure you that no punitive action would be initiated if such weapons are returned within the stipulated time. Thereafter, strict action will be taken for possession of such weapons," he said.

The Centre had imposed President's rule in Manipur on February 13, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post led to political uncertainty in the northeastern state.

The Manipur assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.  -- PTI

