Snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh

23:04

File image





Since Wednesday night, Shilaroo received 5 cm of snow followed by Gondla 3 cm, Kalpa 1.3 cm and Sangla 0.3 cm.





Upper areas of Manali and Narkanda, Rohru, Chansal areas of Shimla and Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti also witnessed snow, reports reaching here said.





Following snowfall in higher reaches of Manali, the roads beyond Nehru Kund have been closed for most vehicles.





The Lahaul and Spiti Police have advised the commuters to avoid unnecessary driving and if necessary drive with caution, maintain a safe distance, use fog lights and follow instructions of police.





The National Highway 5 (Hindustan-Tibet Road) has been closed for vehicular traffic at Narkanda following snow and the traffic has been diverted from Sainj to Shimla via Luhri, officials said.





Some areas of the state received light to moderate rains and Dalhousie with 22 mm of rain was the wettest in the state followed by Sundernagar 21 mm, Bharmour 18.2 mm, Dharamshala 16.8 mm, Manali 16 mm, Mandi and Kangra 14.4 mm each, Bhuntar 13.6 mm, Bilaspur 13 mm and Una 10 mm.





State capital Shimla which was lashed by thunderstorms also received mild rains.





The Met Office has issued an orange alert of heavy rainfall, snowfall and thunderstorms in the Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. -- PTI

