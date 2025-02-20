HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh

Thu, 20 February 2025
Share:
23:04
File image
File image
Snowfall was witnessed in isolated and higher areas in many districts of Himachal Pradesh while mid and lower hills received light rains, leading to the closure of some roads on Thursday. 

Since Wednesday night, Shilaroo received 5 cm of snow followed by Gondla 3 cm, Kalpa 1.3 cm and Sangla 0.3 cm. 

Upper areas of Manali and Narkanda, Rohru, Chansal areas of Shimla and Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti also witnessed snow, reports reaching here said. 

Following snowfall in higher reaches of Manali, the roads beyond Nehru Kund have been closed for most vehicles. 

The Lahaul and Spiti Police have advised the commuters to avoid unnecessary driving and if necessary drive with caution, maintain a safe distance, use fog lights and follow instructions of police. 

The National Highway 5 (Hindustan-Tibet Road) has been closed for vehicular traffic at Narkanda following snow and the traffic has been diverted from Sainj to Shimla via Luhri, officials said. 

Some areas of the state received light to moderate rains and Dalhousie with 22 mm of rain was the wettest in the state followed by Sundernagar 21 mm, Bharmour 18.2 mm, Dharamshala 16.8 mm, Manali 16 mm, Mandi and Kangra 14.4 mm each, Bhuntar 13.6 mm, Bilaspur 13 mm and Una 10 mm. 

State capital Shimla which was lashed by thunderstorms also received mild rains. 

The Met Office has issued an orange alert of heavy rainfall, snowfall and thunderstorms in the Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

PIX: Gill's ton, Shami's heroics down Bangladesh
PIX: Gill's ton, Shami's heroics down Bangladesh

IMAGES from the Champions Trophy Group A match played between India and Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai on Thursday.

LIVE! Ex-Hizbul terrorist held in J-K's Reasi after 18-yr hunt
LIVE! Ex-Hizbul terrorist held in J-K's Reasi after 18-yr hunt

Delhi cabinet okays Ayushman scheme, to table CAG reports
Delhi cabinet okays Ayushman scheme, to table CAG reports

The newly-formed Delhi Cabinet in its first meeting approved the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in the national capital. The cabinet also decided to present 14 pending CAG reports in the first session of...

Will 90-metre wide asteroid hit Earth in 2032? Nasa says...
Will 90-metre wide asteroid hit Earth in 2032? Nasa says...

Initially, NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies estimated a roughly 3% chance of a collision on Tuesday, the highest probability ever assigned. However, additional analysis on Wednesday lowered those chances to approximately 1.5%.

Threat to Shende: Cops search for sender's IP address
Threat to Shende: Cops search for sender's IP address

Mumbai police are investigating threat mails received at two police stations, threatening to blow up the car of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The IP address of the sender is being tracked and all angles are being probed.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD