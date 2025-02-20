HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Skoda ropes in actor Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador

Thu, 20 February 2025
21:39
Skoda Auto India on Thursday said it has roped in Bollywood star Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador. 

The association is marked with signature Skoda-styled, people-driven campaigns, fuelled by Singh to engage the company's fans and customers. 

"Being a powerhouse of talent and energy, on and off-screen, Ranveer's persona strongly reflects our passion and ethos," Skoda Auto India brand director Petr Janeba said. 

Skoda has stated that India ranks as the most important market for it outside Europe. 

The company, which sells models like Kylaq, Kushaq and Slavia, has already outlined plans to sell 1 lakh cars annually in the country by 2026. -- PTI

