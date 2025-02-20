'Salaries In India To Rise By 9.2% in 2025'

13:27





The rise in the salary is a slight decline from the increase of 9.3 per cent in 2024.





The study indicates a trend of declining salary increments since 2022, when companies provided 10.6 per cent salary increases influenced by the Great Resignation.





Salary increments are also projected to vary across industries with engineering design services and auto/vehicle manufacturing budgeting for the highest salary increases followed by nonbanking financial companies, retail, global capability centres and life sciences.





-- Shivani Shinde/Business Standard

Salary increments in India are expected to stabilise in 2025 and set to rise by 9.2 per cent, amid global uncertainty and softening growth, according to the Annual Salary Increase and Turnover Survey 2024-25 India by Aon plc, a leading global professional services firm.