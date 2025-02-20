HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rupee rises 34 paise to close at 86.64 against US dollar

Thu, 20 February 2025
20:39
The rupee appreciated 34 paise to close at 86.64 against the US dollar on Thursday, supported by the weakening of the American currency in the overseas market. 

Forex traders said there is a negative bias for the USD/INR pair amid a muted trend in domestic equities and the unabated foreign fund outflow is weighing on investor sentiments. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 86.88, touched the high of 86.58 and a low of 86.88 against the greenback during intraday. 

It ended the session at 86.64 against the dollar, logging a gain of 34 paise from previous close. 

On Tuesday, the rupee depreciated 10 paise to close at 86.98 against US dollar. 

