Rekha Gupta's 1st acts after CM: Dole to women, AAP a/cs

11:31





The first installment of the monthly support would be credited to eligible women's accounts by March 8, Gupta told reporters outside her residence.





Ahead of the polls, the BJP's manifesto aimed to outdo the Aam Aadmi Party's announcement of Rs 2,100 monthly support if it came to power. Slamming the previous AAP government, Gupta said, "They will have to give an account for each and every penny to the people."





Ahead of her swearing-in ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan later in the day, Gupta visited the Shri Marghat Wale Hanuman Baba temple at Kashmiri Gate. Gupta, who was elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party on Wednesday, emphasised that delivering on their promises is her top priority.

