Rekha Gupta leaves from home for Ramlila Maidan

Thu, 20 February 2025
Share:
10:32
image
Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta shows a victory sign and accepts the greetings of people as she leaves from her residence for Ramlila Maidan. Rekha Gupta will be sworn in as Chief Minister at a ceremony in Ramlila Maidan in the national capital today. The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected government will take place at 12:15 pm.  

She will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi. Delhi has had women Chief Ministers from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party. Rekha Gupta will succeed Atishi. 

