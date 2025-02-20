Rekha Gupta leaves from home for Ramlila Maidan

10:32





She will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi. Delhi has had women Chief Ministers from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party. Rekha Gupta will succeed Atishi.

Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta shows a victory sign and accepts the greetings of people as she leaves from her residence for Ramlila Maidan. Rekha Gupta will be sworn in as Chief Minister at a ceremony in Ramlila Maidan in the national capital today. The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected government will take place at 12:15 pm.