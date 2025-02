11:44





On February 8, when AAP lost the Delhi polls, Maliwal had said the Aam Aadmi Party and its party chief Arvind Kejriwal's "arrogance" led to their loss in the Delhi assembly polls. "Even Ravan's arrogance did not last," Maliwal, who fell out with the AAP last year, said in another post on X.

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal greets Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta as she arrives at Ramlila Maidan to attend her oath ceremony.