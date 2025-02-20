HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rahul acting as tool for foreign agencies: BJP

Thu, 20 February 2025
The BJP on Thursday said that US President Donald Trump's latest remarks on the USAID funding to India was a reaffirmation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls campaign that foreign powers were trying to stop him from coming to power. 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has aligned himself with global networks seeking to undermine India's strategic and geopolitical interests while acting as a tool for foreign agencies, alleged BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya, targeting the grand old party following the US president's remarks. 

Addressing an event in Miami on Thursday, Trump once again questioned the USAID funding of USD 21 million for voter turnout in India and said I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected. Latching on to Trump's remarks, Malviya in a series of posts on X said Prime Minister Modi had warned of foreign influence, not once, but on multiple occasions during the 2024 election campaigns. 

He also posted a video in which Trump was heard making such remarks. Now, former (sic) US President Donald Trump has confirmed that there was indeed an attempt to influence the Indian election and install someone other than Prime Minister Modi, he said.  -- PTI

