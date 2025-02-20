HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Punjab has no water to spare with any state, Mann tells Ravi-Beas tribunal

Thu, 20 February 2025
Share:
08:33
image
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the state does not have a single drop of water to share with any other state.
 
Mann stated this before the Ravi Beas Water Tribunal set up for adjudicating river water disputes between Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.
At a meeting with the tribunal led by its chairman Justice Vineet Saran, members Justice P Naveen Rao and Justice Suman Shyam, and registrar Rita Chopra, the chief minister reiterated that the state has no spare water to share with any other state and there is no question of sharing even a single drop of water with anyone.

Punjab has no surplus water to share with any other state and reassessment of availability of water is required as per international norms, Mann said, according to an official statement.

He also urged the tribunal members, who are in Punjab for a site visit of the Ravi water system, to deliver justice to the people of the state.

Mann pointed out that Punjab's 76.5 per cent blocks (117 out of 153) are over exploited where the stage of ground water extraction is more than 100 per cent, whereas in Haryana only 61.5 per cent  (88 out of 143) are over exploited.

As most of the river resources of the state have dried up, it needs more water to cater to its irrigation needs, Mann said.

However, Mann said the situation is so grim that Punjab only has scant water, which it is providing to its food growers.

In such a scenario, there is no question of sharing even a drop of water with any other state, Mann said.

The Punjab government has emphatically presented the issue of less availability of water on every platform, Mann said, adding that it is imperative to "protect the rights of our coming generations", the statement said.

"The Punjab government is duty-bound to ensure that the interests of the state and its people are safeguarded by all means, and no stone will be left unturned for it," Mann asserted. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Path open for all women if I can be CM: Rekha Gupta
LIVE! Path open for all women if I can be CM: Rekha Gupta

Rekha Gupta, Only Lady CM In 20 NDA Ruled States/UTs
Rekha Gupta, Only Lady CM In 20 NDA Ruled States/UTs

Rekha Gupta had the support of the RSS, which actively participated in the Delhi assembly poll campaign to help the BJP win.

25k security forces, 50k attendees: Delhi CM to take oath
25k security forces, 50k attendees: Delhi CM to take oath

Around 50,000 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Cabinet colleagues and chief ministers of National Democratic Alliance-governed states, among others, are expected to attend the ceremony.

Can Rekha Gupta Deliver BJP Promises To Delhi?
Can Rekha Gupta Deliver BJP Promises To Delhi?

The monthly Rs 2500 payment for poor women is expected to cost Rs 11,000 crore while the pension scheme of Rs 2000 for every senior citizen will cost around Rs 4100 crore.The Yamuna clean up will cost over Rs 10,000 crore while a similar...

Will it be Chakravarthy over Kuldeep for CT opener?
Will it be Chakravarthy over Kuldeep for CT opener?

Although India are playing a strong brand of 50-overs' cricket of late, they have some selection riddles to solve before they face Bangladesh in their opening match of the Champions Trophy.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD