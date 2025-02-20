HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
People of Delhi ended reign of deceit: Shah

Thu, 20 February 2025
16:15
The BJP government in Delhi will make the city the best capital of the world by making it clean, beautiful and prosperous, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday, as he congratulated new Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her ministerial colleagues for taking oath of office. 

Referring to the defeat of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the recent assembly elections, Shah also said the people of Delhi have ended the reign of deceit and breach of promise and chosen BJP, which is the synonym of service and dedication. 

"Today, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Mrs. @gupta_rekha ji and all other ministers on taking oath as Chief Minister in the newly formed BJP government. "The vision of a developed Delhi created by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for the welfare of the deprived, women, youth and poor of Delhi will definitely come true under the able leadership of all of you," he wrote on 'X' in Hindi. The senior BJP leader said the party government will make Delhi the best capital of the world by making it clean, beautiful and prosperous. 

BJP's debutant legislator Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Delhi chief minister in a grand show of strength that marks the party's return to power in the city after more than 26 years. 

Along with Gupta, Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Singh were also administered the oath of office by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. -- PTI

