Outward Remittances Drop To $22.82 Bn

Outflows under the scheme were affected by a drop in deposits, maintenance of close relatives, and the international travel segment, among others.





According to the latest RBI data, the amount remitted under LRS stood at $22.82 billion in the nine-month period ended December 2024, compared to $24.80 billion in the same period last year.





Outward remittances increased 3.3 per cent Y-o-Y in the third quarter (Q3) of 2023-24 (FY24) to $6,670.4 million from Q3FY24.The LRS was introduced in 2004, allowing all resident individuals to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction, or a combination of both, free of charge. Initially, the scheme had a limit of $25,000, which was gradually revised.





In the nine-month period of FY24, remittances for deposits dropped 43 per cent Y-o-Y to $422.28 million from $738.12 million in the year-ago period.





Similarly, remittances for the maintenance of close relatives declined nearly 25.2 per cent to $2,757 million, while those for gifts fell 21.38 per cent to $2,215.5 million.





Meanwhile, the largest segment in outward remittances, international travel, slipped 2.23 per cent Y-o-Y to $13.10 billion from $13.40 billion in the year-ago period. However, remittances for investments in equity and debt instruments rose 2.09 per cent Y-o-Y to $1,113.73 million.





-- Aathira Varier/Business Standard

Outward remittances under the RBI's Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) dropped 10.15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $22.82 billion in the April-December period of 2024-25 (FY25), dragged down by declines across major segments.