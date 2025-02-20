HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Outward Remittances Drop To $22.82 Bn

Thu, 20 February 2025
Share:
12:02
image
Outward remittances under the RBI's Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) dropped 10.15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $22.82 billion in the April-December period of 2024-25 (FY25), dragged down by declines across major segments.

Outflows under the scheme were affected by a drop in deposits, maintenance of close relatives, and the international travel segment, among others.

According to the latest RBI data, the amount remitted under LRS stood at $22.82 billion in the nine-month period ended December 2024, compared to $24.80 billion in the same period last year.

Outward remittances increased 3.3 per cent Y-o-Y in the third quarter (Q3) of 2023-24 (FY24) to $6,670.4 million from Q3FY24.The LRS was introduced in 2004, allowing all resident individuals to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction, or a combination of both, free of charge. Initially, the scheme had a limit of $25,000, which was gradually revised.

In the nine-month period of FY24, remittances for deposits dropped 43 per cent Y-o-Y to $422.28 million from $738.12 million in the year-ago period.

Similarly, remittances for the maintenance of close relatives declined nearly 25.2 per cent to $2,757 million, while those for gifts fell 21.38 per cent to $2,215.5 million.

Meanwhile, the largest segment in outward remittances, international travel, slipped 2.23 per cent Y-o-Y to $13.10 billion from $13.40 billion in the year-ago period.  However, remittances for investments in equity and debt instruments rose 2.09 per cent Y-o-Y to $1,113.73 million.

-- Aathira Varier/Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rekha Gupta takes oath as Delhi CM
LIVE! Rekha Gupta takes oath as Delhi CM

Rekha Gupta sworn in as Delhi CM with PM, allies on stage
Rekha Gupta sworn in as Delhi CM with PM, allies on stage

Gupta is Delhi's fourth woman chief minister. The 50-year-old MLA from Shalimar Bagh is also the only woman in the NDA team of chief ministers.

Can Rekha Gupta Deliver BJP Promises To Delhi?
Can Rekha Gupta Deliver BJP Promises To Delhi?

The monthly Rs 2500 payment for poor women is expected to cost Rs 11,000 crore while the pension scheme of Rs 2000 for every senior citizen will cost around Rs 4100 crore.The Yamuna clean up will cost over Rs 10,000 crore while a similar...

'Gujaratis Know Hinduism Equals BJP'
'Gujaratis Know Hinduism Equals BJP'

'The people of Gujarat are more religious than people of other states, this gives the BJP an advantage.'

Passenger booked for joking about bomb in luggage
Passenger booked for joking about bomb in luggage

The security officer inquired about the weight of Rasheed's luggage after he completed boarding procedures for a flight from Kochi to Kuala Lumpur. In response, Rasheed remarked that it was a bomb, prompting officials to take immediate...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD