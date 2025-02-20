Of a particular bent of mind: Sandeep Dikshit on Delhi CM

15:09

Rekha Gupta with her husband meets Delhi LG





Speaking to PTI Videos, Dikshit said the process of selection the current chief minister of Delhi matched the manner in which the BJP has been selecting the CMs in other states as well.





"I congratulate her and the cabinet and wish them well. They have come up with a very broad and ambitious agenda, specially all the welfare measures they talk about. Let's hope, they are able to fulfill their promises," the former Congress MP said.





"The BJP has formed the government after over 26 years. Obviously after such a long time I don't think they had very big names with them, but the process of selection of current Delhi CM seems to match the manner in which they have been selecting the CMs in other states also and they all seem to be of particular bent of mind," he added.





Earlier in the day, BJP's first time MLA Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Delhi chief minister. Along with Gupta, Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Singh were also administered the oath of office by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.





The 50-year-old MLA from Shalimar Bagh is also the only woman in the NDA team of chief ministers. -- PTI

