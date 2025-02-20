Odisha: KIIT limps back to normalcy after uproar over Nepalese student's death

16:03

Nepali students were forced to leave the campus after the incident





The unrest on the KIIT campus began on Sunday, after 20-year-old Prakriti Lamsal died allegedly by hanging herself. Around 1,000 Nepalese students of the private institute were reportedly issued suspension notices and asked to leave the campus by its authorities on Monday, following protests after her death. -- PTI

Normalcy is slowly returning to Odisha's Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), days after the alleged suicide of a 20-year-old Nepalese woman, as students turned up for classes in large numbers on Thursday amid tight security in the campus.