HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Odisha: KIIT limps back to normalcy after uproar over Nepalese student's death

Thu, 20 February 2025
Share:
16:03
Nepali students were forced to leave the campus after the incident
Nepali students were forced to leave the campus after the incident
Normalcy is slowly returning to Odisha's Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), days after the alleged suicide of a 20-year-old Nepalese woman, as students turned up for classes in large numbers on Thursday amid tight security in the campus. 

The unrest on the KIIT campus began on Sunday, after 20-year-old Prakriti Lamsal died allegedly by hanging herself. Around 1,000 Nepalese students of the private institute were reportedly issued suspension notices and asked to leave the campus by its authorities on Monday, following protests after her death. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

CT 2025 UPDATES: Bangladesh struggle after early wkts
CT 2025 UPDATES: Bangladesh struggle after early wkts

LIVE! Delhi CM Rekha Gupta assumes office
LIVE! Delhi CM Rekha Gupta assumes office

Indian deportees arrive in Panama, given consular access
Indian deportees arrive in Panama, given consular access

Panama has informed India about the safe arrival of a group of Indians deported from the United States and the Indian mission in the country is working closely with the host government to ensure their wellbeing after obtaining consular...

Mount Everest's snow cover recedes by 150 metres
Mount Everest's snow cover recedes by 150 metres

Research using NASA satellite images has revealed a concerning retreat of snow cover atop Mount Everest, indicating a lack of snow accumulation during the winter season of 2024-2025. This trend, observed through a 'rising snow line',...

Did Shami Take A Dip In The Sangam?
Did Shami Take A Dip In The Sangam?

Neither Mohammed Shami nor Mohammed Kaif traveled to the Maha Kumbh Mela.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD