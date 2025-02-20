Never thought... it's a miracle: Rekha Gupta's husband

09:34





Bharatiya Janata Party leader and MLA representing the Shalimar Bagh assembly constituency, will be taking oath as Delhi Chief Minister at Ramlila Maidan. Along with her, six other MLAs will take oath as ministers in the cabinet today. Thanking PM Modi and the BJP party leadership Rekha Gupta said,"





Delhi CM designate Rekha Gupta says, "It is a huge responsibility. I thank PM Modi and BJP high command for having faith in me... I will fulfil my responsibility with utmost honesty... My first priority is to complete all the commitments our party has made, and the second priority is that all our 48 MLAs will work as a team Modi. I never thought I would be a CM of Delhi. The previous corrupt government would have to give the account of each rupee belonging to the people."





The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected government will take place at 12:15 pm.

Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta's husband, Manish Gupta says, "We never thought that she (Rekha Gupta) would become the Chief Minister of Delhi. It seems like a miracle. It is a matter of happiness for us that the party has given us so much respect."