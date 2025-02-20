HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Never thought... it's a miracle: Rekha Gupta's husband

Thu, 20 February 2025
Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta's husband, Manish Gupta says, "We never thought that she (Rekha Gupta) would become the Chief Minister of Delhi. It seems like a miracle. It is a matter of happiness for us that the party has given us so much respect." 

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and MLA representing the Shalimar Bagh assembly constituency, will be taking oath as Delhi Chief Minister at Ramlila Maidan. Along with her, six other MLAs will take oath as ministers in the cabinet today. Thanking PM Modi and the BJP party leadership Rekha Gupta said,"

Delhi CM designate Rekha Gupta says, "It is a huge responsibility. I thank PM Modi and BJP high command for having faith in me... I will fulfil my responsibility with utmost honesty... My first priority is to complete all the commitments our party has made, and the second priority is that all our 48 MLAs will work as a team Modi. I never thought I would be a CM of Delhi. The previous corrupt government would have to give the account of each rupee belonging to the people."

The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected government will take place at 12:15 pm.

Rekha Gupta had the support of the RSS, which actively participated in the Delhi assembly poll campaign to help the BJP win.

Trump further pointed out India's strong economic position and high tariffs on US goods, stating, "They got a lot of money. They're one of the highest taxing countries in the world in terms of us. We can hardly get in there because their...

Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta and her Council of Ministers will take oath at the Ramlila Maidan on Thursday afternoon in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a return of the BJP in Delhi after 26 years.

Around 50,000 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Cabinet colleagues and chief ministers of National Democratic Alliance-governed states, among others, are expected to attend the ceremony.

