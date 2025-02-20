HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mohanlal to shoot 'Drishyam 3' with director Jeethu Joseph

Thu, 20 February 2025
Share:
16:26
image
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Thursday confirmed that he is set to reunite with filmmaker Jeethu Joseph for the third installment of the crime thriller franchise Drishyam.

The actor, who will next be seen in L2: Empuraan, made the announcement on his official X page.

"The Past Never Stays Silent. Drishyam 3 Confirmed! #Drishyam3," he wrote on the microblogging site.

Drishyam chronicles the struggle of Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal, and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the inspector general of police gets killed.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, the first film in the franchise was a box office hit when it released in 2013. 

Its sequel Drishyam 2, which came out in 2022, ended on a cliffhanger.

The path-breaking success and acclaim of Drishyam led to its remake in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Chinese (Mandarin) and Sinhalese.

TOP STORIES

CT 2025 UPDATES: India in control; Bangladesh struggle
CT 2025 UPDATES: India in control; Bangladesh struggle

LIVE! Son locks ailing mother at home, goes to Maha Kumbh
LIVE! Son locks ailing mother at home, goes to Maha Kumbh

Rekha Gupta takes charge of Delhi after grand swearing-in
Rekha Gupta takes charge of Delhi after grand swearing-in

Debutant legislator Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Delhi chief minister along with six ministers on Thursday in a grand show of strength full of colour and spectacle to mark the Bharatiya Janata Party's return to power in the city after...

Want A US Visa? Pray to Lord Hanuman!
Want A US Visa? Pray to Lord Hanuman!

As the US gets tougher with visas, the prayers of US-bound devotees in India are getting more fervent, and their purse strings looser.Called Visa Hanuman temples (there are half a dozen all over India), some of them ask for a 'fee'.

Did Shami Take A Dip In The Sangam?
Did Shami Take A Dip In The Sangam?

Neither Mohammed Shami nor Mohammed Kaif traveled to the Maha Kumbh Mela.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD