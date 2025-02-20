Mohanlal to shoot 'Drishyam 3' with director Jeethu Joseph

16:26





The actor, who will next be seen in L2: Empuraan, made the announcement on his official X page.





"The Past Never Stays Silent. Drishyam 3 Confirmed! #Drishyam3," he wrote on the microblogging site.





Drishyam chronicles the struggle of Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal, and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the inspector general of police gets killed.





Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, the first film in the franchise was a box office hit when it released in 2013.





Its sequel Drishyam 2, which came out in 2022, ended on a cliffhanger.





The path-breaking success and acclaim of Drishyam led to its remake in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Chinese (Mandarin) and Sinhalese.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Thursday confirmed that he is set to reunite with filmmaker Jeethu Joseph for the third installment of the crime thriller franchise