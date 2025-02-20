HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Mayawati rejects Rahul's alliance offer

Thu, 20 February 2025
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday accused the Congress of 'dual character and casteist mindset' after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned her party's present political approach.

'Wherever the Congress is strong or in power, it harbours hostility and casteist attitudes towards BSP and its followers. But in states like UP, where it is weak, it tries to mislead people by talking about an alliance with BSP. If this is not hypocrisy, then what is?' Mayawati said in a post on X.

Mayawati's post came soon after Gandhi, on the first day of his visit to his Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday, virtually accused her of staying away from anti-Bharatiya Janata Party front or the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. 

"I wanted Behenji to fight alongside us against the BJP, but for some reason, she did not. That was deeply disappointing. If all three parties had united, the BJP would never have won," Gandhi said while interacting with Dalit students in Rae Bareli.

Congress and Samajwadi Party had contested the 2024 polls together in Uttar Pradesh and succeeded in limiting the BJP's advance in the most populous state winning 43 seats including Faizabad Lok Sabha seat.

Hitting back at Gandhi, Mayawati accused the Congress of having a 'dual character' and a 'casteist mindset' towards BSP supporters.

She further argued that past alliances with Congress had always been detrimental to the BSP.

'Whenever BSP allied with Congress or other casteist parties, our base vote got transferred to them. But this was never reciprocated. As a result, BSP always suffered losses,' she said in her X post.

Also targeting the BJP, she said, 'They (Congress and BJP) have consistently opposed Dr BR Ambedkar, the BSP, its leadership, Dalit-Bahujan followers, and the reservation system.'

'Their policies have hindered the nation's constitutional goal of equality and welfare, which is deeply concerning,' she said.

Interestingly, Gandhi during his interaction with Dalit students had started by praising Mayawati.

Gandhi spoke about BSP founder Kanshi Ram's role in Indian politics.

"I believe Kanshi Ram Ji laid the foundation, and Behenji (Mayawati) built upon it," he said before questioning her present political stance.   -- PTI

