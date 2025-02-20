HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Man who defeated Kejriwal to be part of Delhi Cabinet

Thu, 20 February 2025
09:11
The new Delhi government will have six cabinet ministers, including Parvesh Verma who defeated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the recent assembly polls, who will be administered the oath of office on Thursday afternoon, officials said. 

A Union Home Ministry notification stated that the president, on the advice of Chief Minister designate Rekha Gupta, appointed BJP MLAs Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Kumar Singh as ministers of the Delhi government. 

The new ministers will take oath along with CM-designate Gupta in a grand ceremony to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries at Ramlila Maidan later in the day. -- PTI

