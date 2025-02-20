HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

KIIT announces scholarship in memory of Nepalese student Prakriti Lamsal

Thu, 20 February 2025
Share:
09:02
Prakriti Lamsal's father
Prakriti Lamsal's father
The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha has announced a scholarship in memory of Prakriti Lamsal, the 20-year-old Nepalese student of the private engineering institute who died allegedly by suicide at her hostel room on February 16, leading to unrest on the campus.

The announcement was made by KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta on Wednesday, who met the deceased student's father and uncle, offering his deepest condolences, according to a statement issued by the institute. "A scholarship would be instituted in Lamsal's name as a tribute to her memory," Samanta said. 

Senior officials from Nepal's New Delhi Embassy also met students from their country on the campus on Wednesday, assuring them that similar incidents would not be repeated. 

"KIIT has taken proactive measures to facilitate the return of those who are yet to return," the statement said. 

Samanta also spoke to Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba and Minister for Water Supply, Pradeep Yadav, assuring them that KIIT is committed to ensuring the safe return of all students. Earlier on Wednesday, the body of the deceased student was flown to Nepal after completing legal formalities, officials said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Never thought... it's a miracle: Rekha Gupta's husband
LIVE! Never thought... it's a miracle: Rekha Gupta's husband

Rekha Gupta, Only Lady CM In 20 NDA Ruled States/UTs
Rekha Gupta, Only Lady CM In 20 NDA Ruled States/UTs

Rekha Gupta had the support of the RSS, which actively participated in the Delhi assembly poll campaign to help the BJP win.

Did US meddle in India's elections? Trump drops big hint
Did US meddle in India's elections? Trump drops big hint

Trump further pointed out India's strong economic position and high tariffs on US goods, stating, "They got a lot of money. They're one of the highest taxing countries in the world in terms of us. We can hardly get in there because their...

'May she grow like this': Rekha Gupta's family rejoices
'May she grow like this': Rekha Gupta's family rejoices

Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta and her Council of Ministers will take oath at the Ramlila Maidan on Thursday afternoon in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a return of the BJP in Delhi after 26 years.

25k security forces, 50k attendees: Delhi CM to take oath
25k security forces, 50k attendees: Delhi CM to take oath

Around 50,000 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Cabinet colleagues and chief ministers of National Democratic Alliance-governed states, among others, are expected to attend the ceremony.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD