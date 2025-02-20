Her 30-yr hard work has paid off: Rekha Gupta's son

11:11





Rekha Gupta's mother-in-law Meera Gupta adds, "Work well."





When asked if she sends her best wishes to the CM-designate, she says, "Yes, certainly."

Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta's son, Nikunj says, "It is good that a woman has been given the opportunity to be the CM. We are confident that she will be able to shoulder her responsibility very well. Her 30-year-long hard work has proved to be successful. She has worked hard and did all this on her own. She started from DUSU...We thank PM Modi, party and everyone for this opportunity to her."