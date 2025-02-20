HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Helicopter, ropeway service suspended at Vaishno Devi

Thu, 20 February 2025
Share:
17:49
image
The helicopter and ropeway service at the Vaishno Devi shrine remained suspended on Thursday as high-altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir experienced snowfall while the plains, including Jammu city, were lashed by rains, ending a prolonged dry spell, officials said.

Jammu division had recorded an 83 per cent rainfall deficit and Kashmir Valley recorded an 81 per cent deficit since the beginning of the New Year and the change in the weather came as a big relief for the people, especially the farmers.

The officials said the helicopter service from Katra to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district was suspended this morning due to 'bad weather'.

The ropeway from Bhavan to Bhairon temple was also not operated as a precautionary measure due to continuous rains, they said.

However, they said the pilgrimage to the shrine continued without any disruption. The battery car service was also functioning normally. The hills surrounding the shrine were covered by snow, providing a spectacular view to the devotees who walked from base camp Katra to the shrine, the officials said.

They said Patnitop hill resort and its adjoining areas also experienced snowfall, while the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was lashed by rains throughout the day.

However, the traffic on the arterial road played without any disruption.

The reports of snowfall were also received from Peer Ki Gali and adjoining areas along Mughal road in Poonch district, Banihal hills in Ramban, Sinthan top in Kishtwar and upper reaches of Doda, Kathua and Reasi districts. 

Normal life was disrupted in Jammu city which along with other plains were lashed by rains, resulting in a considerable drop in the day temperature.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

CT 2025 UPDATES: Shami takes 4; Bangladesh 8 down
CT 2025 UPDATES: Shami takes 4; Bangladesh 8 down

LIVE! Dhananjay Munde reveals he is suffering from...
LIVE! Dhananjay Munde reveals he is suffering from...

Rekha Gupta takes charge of Delhi after grand swearing-in
Rekha Gupta takes charge of Delhi after grand swearing-in

Debutant legislator Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Delhi chief minister along with six ministers on Thursday in a grand show of strength full of colour and spectacle to mark the Bharatiya Janata Party's return to power in the city after...

Want A US Visa? Pray to Lord Hanuman!
Want A US Visa? Pray to Lord Hanuman!

As the US gets tougher with visas, the prayers of US-bound devotees in India are getting more fervent, and their purse strings looser.Called Visa Hanuman temples (there are half a dozen all over India), some of them ask for a 'fee'.

Kapil Mishra's transition: Modi critic to Delhi minister
Kapil Mishra's transition: Modi critic to Delhi minister

Kapil Mishra, a former AAP member and a vocal critic of the BJP, RSS, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has undergone a complete political transformation, becoming a controversial figure often regarded as the "posterboy of Hindutva." He...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD