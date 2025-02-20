Helicopter, ropeway service suspended at Vaishno Devi

17:49

The helicopter and ropeway service at the Vaishno Devi shrine remained suspended on Thursday as high-altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir experienced snowfall while the plains, including Jammu city, were lashed by rains, ending a prolonged dry spell, officials said.





Jammu division had recorded an 83 per cent rainfall deficit and Kashmir Valley recorded an 81 per cent deficit since the beginning of the New Year and the change in the weather came as a big relief for the people, especially the farmers.





The officials said the helicopter service from Katra to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district was suspended this morning due to 'bad weather'.





The ropeway from Bhavan to Bhairon temple was also not operated as a precautionary measure due to continuous rains, they said.





However, they said the pilgrimage to the shrine continued without any disruption. The battery car service was also functioning normally. The hills surrounding the shrine were covered by snow, providing a spectacular view to the devotees who walked from base camp Katra to the shrine, the officials said.





They said Patnitop hill resort and its adjoining areas also experienced snowfall, while the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was lashed by rains throughout the day.





However, the traffic on the arterial road played without any disruption.





The reports of snowfall were also received from Peer Ki Gali and adjoining areas along Mughal road in Poonch district, Banihal hills in Ramban, Sinthan top in Kishtwar and upper reaches of Doda, Kathua and Reasi districts.





Normal life was disrupted in Jammu city which along with other plains were lashed by rains, resulting in a considerable drop in the day temperature. -- PTI