Tutankhamun's golden mask at the Cairo museum

Egyptologists have discovered the first tomb of a pharaoh since Tutankhamun's was uncovered over a century ago.





King Thutmose II's tomb was the last undiscovered royal tomb of the 18th Egyptian dynasty.





A British-Egyptian team has located it in the Western Valleys of the Theban Necropolis near the city of Luxor. Researchers had thought the burial chambers of the 18th dynasty pharaohs were more than 2km away, closer to the Valley of the Kings. Read more here.

