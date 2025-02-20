Fire breaks out in huts near Film City gate; no report of injuries

20:53

File image





The blaze broke out at 7:30pm in Santosh Nagar, and 14 fire tenders and other equipment have been deployed at the site for dousing operations, a Fire Brigade official said.





"There is no report of anyone getting injured. The fire fighting operation is underway. All concerned agencies as well as the 108 ambulance service are at the site. Further details are awaited," he added. -- PTI

A major fire broke out in the huts near the gate of the iconic Film City in Mumbai's Goregaon area on Thursday, though there was no report as yet of anyone getting injured, civic officials said.