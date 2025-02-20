ED attaches director S Shankar's assets of Rs 10 cr

19:17





This is possibly the first attachment of assets in the country under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), on grounds of plagiarism or copyright violation while making a movie, as per officials.





A provisional order was issued on February 17 under the PMLA attaching three immovable properties of the director, S Shankar, the ED said in a statement.





The total value of these assets is Rs 10.11 crore, it said.





The money laundering case stems from a complaint filed by Aarur Tamilnadan, author of a story titled Jiguba, against Shankar before a court at Egmore in Chennai on May 19, 2011.





The complaint alleges that the storyline of the Tamil movie Enthiran (Robot), directed by Shankar, was copied from Jiguba thereby rendering Shankar liable for violations under the Copyright Act, 1957 and some sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the ED said.





Enthiran was released in 2010 and featured Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai as the main lead. It grossed Rs 290 crore world-wide, making it an all-time blockbuster at the time, the ED said.





The federal probe agency said its investigation found that Shankar received a "substantial" remuneration of Rs 11.5 crore for his "multi-faceted" contributions to Enthiran, including story development, screenplay, dialogues, and direction.





Further, an independent report by the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) identified "striking" similarities between the story Jiguba and the movie Enthiran.





This report, which examined narrative structure, character development, and thematic elements, lends significant support to the plagiarism allegations against Shankar, the agency said.





"Based on the substantial evidence and records in hand, it has been determined that S Shankar has violated Section 63 of the Copyright Act, 1957, a violation now classified as a scheduled offence under the PMLA," the ED said.

