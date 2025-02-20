HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Delhi court acquits Maha ex-guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari in defamation case

Thu, 20 February 2025
A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed a defamation complaint against former Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in a criminal defamation case filed by a businessman, noting that the complainant had expired while his heir failed to establish that he was aggrieved by the alleged statement. 

Additional chief judicial magistrate Paras Dalal dismissed the complaint field by S P Gupta on an application filed by Koshyari and other accused, including former Congress MP Raashid Alvi, seeking acquittal in the case. 

"The application filed by the accused for acquittal is allowed and disposed of. Since the complainant has since deceased and there is no aggrieved person to continue prosecution of the present complaint, the accused No. 4 (a private company) is also acquitted," the judge said. 

The judge said that neither the original complaint nor the application of the legal heirs of the deceased complainant could show that they were "aggrieved person" of the offence of defamation. 

According to the complaint, complainant S P Gupta was the managing director of Sunair Hotels, a private limited company, and after certain business dealings with another company, VLS Finance Ltd, turned sour and under various litigations, both parties made allegations of mismanagement, etc., against each other and were investigated by several investigating agencies, including the CBI and SFIO. -- PTI

