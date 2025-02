15:50

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta formally assumes the office at the Secretariat as the 4th overall and 2nd woman BJP CM of Delhi. The 50-year-old MLA from Shalimar Bagh is also the only woman in the NDA team of chief ministers. The BJP returned to power in Delhi after over 26 years. They bagged 48 seats out of total 70 and defeated the AAP.