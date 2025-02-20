HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Delhi cabinet nod for Ayushman Bharat scheme

Thu, 20 February 2025
21:26
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ministers of her cabinet/ANI Photo
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ministers of her cabinet/ANI Photo
Just In: The new Bharatiya Janata Party-led Delhi Cabinet has approved the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Yojana in its first meeting, said minister Pankaj Singh on Thursday. 

The portfolios of the Delhi government have also allotted during the cabinet meeting. 

Accordingly, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will keep finance, services and vigilance. 

Parvesh Verma gets public works department, water, legislative affairs, irrigation and flood control. 

Ashish Sood gets home, power, urban development and education while Manjinder Sirsa has been allotted industries and environment. 

CM Rekha Gupta announced tabling of 14 CAG reports in the first House meeting of the Delhi assembly. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Five of the seven newly sworn-in ministers in Delhi, including the chief minister, have declared criminal cases against themselves, while two are billionaires, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The findings are...

Mumbai police are investigating threat mails received at two police stations, threatening to blow up the car of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The IP address of the sender is being tracked and all angles are being probed.

Panama has informed India about the safe arrival of a group of Indians deported from the United States and the Indian mission in the country is working closely with the host government to ensure their wellbeing after obtaining consular...

