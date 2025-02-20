Delhi cabinet nod for Ayushman Bharat scheme

21:26

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ministers of her cabinet/ANI Photo





The portfolios of the Delhi government have also allotted during the cabinet meeting.





Accordingly, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will keep finance, services and vigilance.





Parvesh Verma gets public works department, water, legislative affairs, irrigation and flood control.





Ashish Sood gets home, power, urban development and education while Manjinder Sirsa has been allotted industries and environment.





CM Rekha Gupta announced tabling of 14 CAG reports in the first House meeting of the Delhi assembly. -- PTI

The new Bharatiya Janata Party-led Delhi Cabinet has approved the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Yojana in its first meeting, said minister Pankaj Singh on Thursday.